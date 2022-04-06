Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
Dr. Richard Waldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman's Office Locations
-
1
Richard A. Waldman M.d.30 Lenox Pointe NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 841-0641
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
dr. waldman has been my doctor for over 10 years. he’s very authentic, efficient and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699891432
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.