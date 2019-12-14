See All General Dentists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Richard Winter, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (53)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Winter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Winter works at Dallas Laser Dentistry in Dallas, TX with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Laser Dentistry
    7557 Rambler Rd Ste 1023, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 739-8888
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Hampton Dental Associates, SC
    5323 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 373-5958
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Cavity
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2019
    Excelent
    Don A. — Dec 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Richard Winter, DDS
    About Dr. Richard Winter, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548303910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Misch International Implant Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Winter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

