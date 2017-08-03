Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delamarter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD
Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Delamarter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Delamarter's Office Locations
-
1
Sang DO Kim MD Corporation444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-7300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delamarter?
I have recommended Dr. Delamarter to several friends, with the caveat that they should first seek non-invasive care, of course. In 2002, I had a wonderful experience with Dr. D, who entirely solved severe pain from disintegrated discs in my lower back, from which I'd suffered for many years. the innovative surgery he performed was precisely what I needed.
About Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780615336
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delamarter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delamarter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delamarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delamarter works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Delamarter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delamarter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delamarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delamarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.