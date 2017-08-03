See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD

Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.

Dr. Delamarter works at The Spine Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Delamarter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sang DO Kim MD Corporation
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Cord Disorders
Steroid Injection
Spinal Cord Disorders
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Delamarter?

    Aug 03, 2017
    I have recommended Dr. Delamarter to several friends, with the caveat that they should first seek non-invasive care, of course. In 2002, I had a wonderful experience with Dr. D, who entirely solved severe pain from disintegrated discs in my lower back, from which I'd suffered for many years. the innovative surgery he performed was precisely what I needed.
    Marion in Ventura, CA — Aug 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delamarter to family and friends

    Dr. Delamarter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Delamarter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD.

    About Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780615336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delamarter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delamarter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delamarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delamarter works at The Spine Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Delamarter’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Delamarter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delamarter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delamarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delamarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.