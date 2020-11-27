Dr. Rick Espe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Espe, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick Espe, MD
Dr. Rick Espe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Espe's Office Locations
Child Care Limited1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 350, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9361Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Espe has treated our son for several years. From his day of birth, (a few weeks premature), to adolescence, Dr Espe has been with us all the way. He is an excellent doctor - caring, compassionate and so professional. He has been able to diagnose things quickly and keep my son healthy. So thankful to have found him.
About Dr. Rick Espe, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1356411706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Espe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.