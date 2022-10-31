Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaghasiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD
Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Vaghasiya's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Center23 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 705-6275
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rick is the best nephrologist I ever had. He is caring and takes his time with you. He explains everything. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- UMDNJ
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Vaghasiya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaghasiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaghasiya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaghasiya.
