Overview of Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD

Dr. Rick Vaghasiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Vaghasiya works at Kidney & Hypertension Center in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.