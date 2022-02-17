Dr. Rimpal Shah, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rimpal Shah, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rimpal Shah, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Chesterfield, VA.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental Care of Richmond11540 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 395-8676Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
This practice has undergone 3 different dentists in the 5 years I've been going. First Dr. Patel, then Dr. Tringh now Dr. Shah. Dr. Shah is by far the best. I had two fillings, shot was painless, didn't feel a thing. And it is on two teeth in the front - they look great. Price seemed reasonable for the time she took. Very good dentist.
About Dr. Rimpal Shah, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1780254805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.