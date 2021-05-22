Overview

Dr. Rishi Patel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Medicine/OMT with OCC Special Emphasis in Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medcine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Manishi G. Mukherjee MD PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.