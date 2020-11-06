Overview of Dr. Rita Albano, MD

Dr. Rita Albano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.



Dr. Albano works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.