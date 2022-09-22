Dr. Ritu Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Dixon, MD
Dr. Ritu Dixon, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with University of Nevada - Reno
Reno Internal Medicine Associates10623 Professional Cir Ste B, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 850-1188
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr. Dixon for Many years and am more than satisfied with experiance. At this point I am lucky to be pretty healthy but she is the Doctor I will carry into old age. I am 72 and thanks to her I won't need more than my annual review for several years.
- Concierge Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1255304416
- University of Nevada - Reno
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon speaks Hindi and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
