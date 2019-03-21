Dr. Ritu Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Goel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ritu Goel, MD
Dr. Ritu Goel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their residency with Thos Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
Main Office, Southside Medical Center118 DUDLEY ST, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 273-4155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goel is the best MD I ever had the pleasure of being treated by, She is very talented and takes her time to explain everything.
About Dr. Ritu Goel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1851385652
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.