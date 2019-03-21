See All Otolaryngologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Ritu Goel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ritu Goel, MD

Dr. Ritu Goel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their residency with Thos Jefferson University Hospital

Dr. Goel works at Rhode Island Neurosurgical Institute, Providence, RI in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office, Southside Medical Center
    118 DUDLEY ST, Providence, RI 02905 (401) 273-4155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Dr Goel is the best MD I ever had the pleasure of being treated by, She is very talented and takes her time to explain everything.
    Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Ritu Goel, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851385652
    Education & Certifications

    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ritu Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goel works at Rhode Island Neurosurgical Institute, Providence, RI in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Goel’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.

