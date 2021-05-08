Overview

Dr. Riva Das, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Florida Surgical Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.