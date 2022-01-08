Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moinuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO
Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Franciscan St. James Health, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Roseland Community Hospital.
Dr. Moinuddin works at
Dr. Moinuddin's Office Locations
-
1
AIN - Administrative Offices210 S Desplaines St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (312) 654-2720
-
2
Monterey CKD office1701 W Monterey Ave Ste 7, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 366-8035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Olympia Fields20121 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 748-7500
-
4
Lombard office805 S Main St Ste A, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (708) 625-4132
-
5
AIN Chicago Heights15 Independence Dr, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Directions (708) 625-4132
-
6
Specialty Physicians of Illinois - SPI3700 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Franciscan St. James Health
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Roseland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moinuddin?
Dr M is Great. He listens and educated you I love the whole staff they are the best medical team for me today........GOD BLESS
About Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275568578
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moinuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moinuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moinuddin works at
Dr. Moinuddin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moinuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moinuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moinuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moinuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moinuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.