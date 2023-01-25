See All General Dentists in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (337)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Texarkana, TX. 

Dr. Arnold works at Dr Robert Arnold in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert S Arnold DDS
    5514 PLAZA DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 218-4762

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Arestin® Therapy
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Infected Tooth Pulp Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Lumineers® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion - Short Stature Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Panorex FMX Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Health System
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 339 ratings
    Patient Ratings (339)
    5 Star
    (316)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I really loved when he entered the room,he introduced himself and he was very informative of everything. I was nervous about having the procedure done, but once I met him, it was something about his spirit that put me at ease. I would highly recommend Dr. Arnold to anyone ,especially people with high anxiety like me.
    Debbie Hall in Texarkana, AR — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063517977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Fresno
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnold works at Dr Robert Arnold in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Dr. Arnold’s profile.

    339 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

