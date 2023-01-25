Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS
Dr. Robert Arnold, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Texarkana, TX.
Robert S Arnold DDS5514 PLAZA DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 218-4762
I really loved when he entered the room,he introduced himself and he was very informative of everything. I was nervous about having the procedure done, but once I met him, it was something about his spirit that put me at ease. I would highly recommend Dr. Arnold to anyone ,especially people with high anxiety like me.
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- California State University, Fresno
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold speaks Spanish.
339 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.