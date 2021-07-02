Overview

Dr. Robert Bear, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Bear works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.