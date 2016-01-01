Overview of Dr. Robert Boova, MD

Dr. Robert Boova, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Boova works at TEMPLE HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.