Dr. Robert Boova, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Boova, MD
Dr. Robert Boova, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Boova's Office Locations
Temple Hospital3401 N Broad St Fl 3ACC, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3133
Lawrence M Sigman MD7500 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 707-7692
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Boova, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boova.
