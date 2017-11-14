Dr. Robert Borkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Borkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Borkowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Borkowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borkowski?
Great doctor with great bed side manners. Saved my life In hospital. To bad can't see him now my insurance doesn't cover..I need a recommendation of a doctor that takes Medicare and husky c...
About Dr. Robert Borkowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801852074
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borkowski works at
Dr. Borkowski has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Borkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.