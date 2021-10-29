Dr. Bota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bota, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bota, MD
Dr. Robert Bota, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Med Phar and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Bota works at
Dr. Bota's Office Locations
Share Our Selves Corporation136 Broadway, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 288-5377Monday6:00am - 10:00pmTuesday6:00am - 10:00pmWednesday6:00am - 10:00pmThursday6:00am - 10:00pmFriday6:00am - 10:00pmSaturday6:00am - 10:00pmSunday6:00am - 10:00pm
Brainhealth Solutions Inc.3151 Airway Ave Bldg R, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 288-5377
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bota?
I had a very good experience with Dr. Bota. I thought he showed genuine interest in my experience, was very patient, and spent a good amount of his time learning about me and my concerns. Together we decided to explore Wellbutrin which ended up having a very positive effect on my state of mind. We met again to tune the dosage and I feel like I'm at a really good place now. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Bota, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407990773
Education & Certifications
- Univ MO
- Univ Med Phar
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bota accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bota has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.