Overview of Dr. Robert Brinkman, MD

Dr. Robert Brinkman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Brinkman works at St. Tammany Physicians Network-Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.