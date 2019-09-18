See All Plastic Surgeons in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Robert Buckley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Buckley, MD

Dr. Robert Buckley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Buckley works at Tupelo Plastic Surgery Clinic in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buckley's Office Locations

    Tupelo Plastic Surgery Clinic
    499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste D4, Tupelo, MS 38801
    North Mississippi Medical Centers Rehabilitation Institute
    830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. Buckley is an amazing doctor. I cannot begin to tell you how much Dr. Buckley has done to help me in my battle to fight breast cancer. He did reconstructive surgery after my double mastectomy. He is patient, kind, dedicated to his patents and very thorough. I can not thank him enough for giving me a boost to my self-esteem by doing this surgery. I could not be more pleased with the care I have received from him and his awesome staff. It is never easy getting a diagnoses of cancer but doctor's like Dr. Buckley sure help you get through it. He also worked with my surgeon to do what is best and right for me. Thank you so much.
    Eileen Bailey — Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. Buckley's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Buckley

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Robert Buckley, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1093786980
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckley works at Tupelo Plastic Surgery Clinic in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Buckley’s profile.

    Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

