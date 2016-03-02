Overview of Dr. Robert Burns, MD

Dr. Robert Burns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Valley Health Center At Tully in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.