Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Cohen, MD
Dr. Robert Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay2123 Franklin Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 724-1614
James Cocores MD PA5301 N Federal Hwy Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 241-6628
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I have gone to Dr. Cohen for about 10 years. He is a exceptional clinician, who has been a compassionate, Reliable force in treating my major depression. I am so grateful that I was Lucky enough to find him.
About Dr. Robert Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245267905
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Psychiatry
