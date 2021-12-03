See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hermitage, PA
Dr. Robert Collins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Collins works at Center For Fertilty & Reproduct in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Fertilty & Reproduct
    875 N Hermitage Rd Ste 3, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 347-4851

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2021
    I have not been a patient in 15 years, but I have a 15 year old daughter now. Dr. Collins is the reason for the best thing in my life and we will forever be grateful to him and his staff. I have recommended him numerous times over the years and will continue to do so.
    Colleen Villio — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013917137
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Center For Fertilty & Reproduct in Hermitage, PA. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.