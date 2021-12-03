Dr. Robert Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
Center For Fertilty & Reproduct875 N Hermitage Rd Ste 3, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 347-4851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have not been a patient in 15 years, but I have a 15 year old daughter now. Dr. Collins is the reason for the best thing in my life and we will forever be grateful to him and his staff. I have recommended him numerous times over the years and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Robert Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1013917137
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.