Overview

Dr. Robert Davoli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.