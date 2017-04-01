Overview of Dr. Robert Dedio, MD

Dr. Robert Dedio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Postnasal Drip and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.