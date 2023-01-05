Overview

Dr. Robert Donawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Donawa works at Perrysburg Family Physicians in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.