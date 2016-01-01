Dr. Robert Drazic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drazic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Drazic, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Drazic, DO
Dr. Robert Drazic, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Drazic works at
Dr. Drazic's Office Locations
-
1
Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1789 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (855) 321-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Drazic, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1578559001
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula Hospital Center - Orthopedic Surgery
- Peninsula Hospital Center - Rotating Internship
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Drazic has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drazic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drazic speaks Croatian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Drazic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drazic.
