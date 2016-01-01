See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Robert Drazic, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Drazic, DO

Dr. Robert Drazic, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Drazic works at Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drazic's Office Locations

    Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1789 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robert Drazic, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578559001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Peninsula Hospital Center - Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hospital Center - Rotating Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Drazic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drazic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drazic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drazic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drazic works at Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Drazic’s profile.

    Dr. Drazic has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drazic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Drazic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drazic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drazic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drazic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

