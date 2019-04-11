Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD
Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenberg's Office Locations
Robert S Eisenberg, MD PA5924 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 891-9433
Irving Eye Institute3636 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 135, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 258-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had several visits with him and he aways "fixes" it . He is an incredible man and I love him as my doctorl He is great! He is always so nice to everyone, making them feel very comfortable. I can't say enough good things about him. I recommend Dr. Eisenberg very highly
About Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- New York University
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Eisenberg works at
