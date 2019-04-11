Overview of Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD

Dr. Robert Eisenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Robert Eisenberg, MD PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.