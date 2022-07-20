Dr. Robert Farhat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Farhat, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Farhat, DO
Dr. Robert Farhat, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Insight Surgical Hospital, Mclaren Macomb, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Farhat works at
Dr. Farhat's Office Locations
Southfield29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dalcoma Professional Building43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 421-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Insight Surgical Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farhat has been exceptional in exploring and providing different methods of relief for my pain. I would send my Mother to him.
About Dr. Robert Farhat, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033239959
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhat has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.