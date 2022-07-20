See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Robert Farhat, DO

Pain Medicine
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Farhat, DO

Dr. Robert Farhat, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Insight Surgical Hospital, Mclaren Macomb, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Farhat works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farhat's Office Locations

    Southfield
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Dalcoma Professional Building
    43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 421-7440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Insight Surgical Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Farhat has been exceptional in exploring and providing different methods of relief for my pain. I would send my Mother to him.
    Mitch Ritter — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Farhat, DO
    About Dr. Robert Farhat, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033239959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Farhat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farhat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhat has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

