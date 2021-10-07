Dr. Robert Feferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feferman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Feferman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Locations
Ultimate Bariatricslaparoscopy Bariatrics4201 Wingren Dr Ste 105, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (214) 596-9302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr Fefferman several times for Endocronology issues., which he rectified. But he is the best GP ever solving many other issues He always goes above and beyond my expectations and is overall the best doctor I ever had. Explains things simply and is indispensable to me. I rave about him to everyone I know. He recently found a blood disorder and sent me to aHematologist, only to find it I’d a serious disorder. I rely on him for everything , the only Dr I trust and love!
About Dr. Robert Feferman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154479210
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Br
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr/Univ Wi School Med
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr/Univ Wi School Med
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feferman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feferman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Feferman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feferman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.