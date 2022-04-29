Dr. Robert Fisher, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fisher, DMD
Dr. Robert Fisher, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Charleston Restorative & Cosmetic Dentistry, LLC1040 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 994-8134
Cory does an excellent job as a hygienist. She is thorough and has a lot of knowledge of taking are of teeth. I have only had 2 visits with Dr. Fisher. The second visit was much better. He seemed to care about me and my teeth. The first visit was cut and dry.
About Dr. Robert Fisher, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fisher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
