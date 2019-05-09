Overview of Dr. Robert Fritz, OD

Dr. Robert Fritz, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Fritz works at North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.