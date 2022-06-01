Dr. Robert Fryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fryer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Fryer, MD
Dr. Robert Fryer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Fryer works at
Dr. Fryer's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fryer?
Dr Fryer is one of the most intelligent Drs I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout my daughter’s journey with complex neurological conditions. The most noteworthy element is his bedside manner. He is empathetic, patient, gentle and kind. His innate ability to connect with even the most socially anxious and scared 2-year-old child is a gift that is surprisingly unique to most specialists in this field. However, what makes him superior to most pediatric Drs across all fields is that he understands the importance of also ‘treating’ and connecting with the parent(s). He took extra care and time to answer any and all of my many questions and concerns. I always found that I left his office feeling more confident, calm and well-versed in the complicated issues my daughter was dealing with. It was a privilege to have him treat my daughter as he set the bar as high as possible for the standard of care every patient deserves from a Dr and I now won’t settle for anything less.
About Dr. Robert Fryer, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1821006636
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Center|Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fryer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fryer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fryer works at
Dr. Fryer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fryer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fryer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.