Dr. Robert Fryer, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Fryer, MD

Dr. Robert Fryer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Fryer works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fryer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Evoked Potential Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Evoked Potential Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuronal Migration Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Dr Fryer is one of the most intelligent Drs I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout my daughter’s journey with complex neurological conditions. The most noteworthy element is his bedside manner. He is empathetic, patient, gentle and kind. His innate ability to connect with even the most socially anxious and scared 2-year-old child is a gift that is surprisingly unique to most specialists in this field. However, what makes him superior to most pediatric Drs across all fields is that he understands the importance of also ‘treating’ and connecting with the parent(s). He took extra care and time to answer any and all of my many questions and concerns. I always found that I left his office feeling more confident, calm and well-versed in the complicated issues my daughter was dealing with. It was a privilege to have him treat my daughter as he set the bar as high as possible for the standard of care every patient deserves from a Dr and I now won’t settle for anything less.
    Betsy Gambrill Kramer — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Fryer, MD
    About Dr. Robert Fryer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821006636
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University Med Center|Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
