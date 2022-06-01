Overview of Dr. Robert Fryer, MD

Dr. Robert Fryer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Fryer works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.