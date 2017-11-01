Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD
Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
-
1
Goldberg & Mathew Medical Associates P.l.l.c.10 Esquire Rd Ste 6, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr Goldberg is so very smart and conscientious. He treated me like a member of the family. The staff is also very supportive. Dr Goldberg always takes the time to answer my calls & questions. Dr. Goldberg also has a great (healing) sense of humor. I always recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1780628362
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.