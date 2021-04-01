See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Robert Gries, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.6 (7)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Gries, MD

Dr. Robert Gries, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Gries works at Hale Malamalama in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Gries' Office Locations

    Hale Malamalama
    Hale Malamalama
6163 Summer St, Honolulu, HI 96821
(808) 523-8461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Constipation
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Osteoporosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Vaccination
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Reflux Esophagitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr Greis goes to various hospitals to care for geriatric patients. He has been very empathetic, responds quickly & listens to our concerns. My elderly mother has been under his & Leahi Hospital's care. We are very appreciative & fortunate.
    — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Gries, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1669425906
    Education & Certifications

    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Geriatric Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.