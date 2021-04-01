Dr. Gries has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Gries, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Gries, MD
Dr. Robert Gries, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Gries' Office Locations
Hale Malamalama6163 Summer St, Honolulu, HI 96821 Directions (808) 523-8461
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greis goes to various hospitals to care for geriatric patients. He has been very empathetic, responds quickly & listens to our concerns. My elderly mother has been under his & Leahi Hospital’s care. We are very appreciative & fortunate.
About Dr. Robert Gries, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gries accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gries has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gries. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.