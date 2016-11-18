Dr. Robert Grondahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grondahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grondahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belfast, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Waldo County General Hospital.
David M. Hallbert MD LLC16 Fahy St Ste 108, Belfast, ME 04915 Directions (207) 505-4332
- 2 1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste C1400, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Waldo County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a bit torn because I loved Dr. Grondahl as an OB patient. Now that I am a GYN patient, I do not feel the same patience. He is still very warm and pleasant, but moves in and out very quickly and I have not been able to many questions answered. He is very knowledgeable and knows his stuff, but what's the point if I can't ask my questions. I leave a little disappointed because I still have a lot on my mind when I leave. He will stay for about 2 questions and then is out of the door.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Grondahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grondahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grondahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grondahl has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grondahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grondahl speaks German.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Grondahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grondahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grondahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grondahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.