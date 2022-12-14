Overview of Dr. Robert Hagan, MD

Dr. Robert Hagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hagan works at Blue Tail Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.