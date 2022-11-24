See All Family Doctors in Columbia, SC
Family Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Newberry County Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Hartvigsen works at MDVIP - Columbia, South Carolina in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Columbia, South Carolina
    100 Wildewood Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 723-8549

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2022
    I’m a retired RN and have always trusted his care no matter what the problem. I don’t know how he retains so much knowledge and can give statistics to issues and solutions immediately. I never felt rushed or that any problem of mine wasn’t important.
    Ruth Boling — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD
    About Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386604601
    Education & Certifications

    • Richland Meml Hosp
    • University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
    • Newberry County Memorial Hospital
    • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartvigsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartvigsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartvigsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartvigsen works at MDVIP - Columbia, South Carolina in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hartvigsen’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartvigsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartvigsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartvigsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartvigsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

