Dr. Robert Hatch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hatch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hatch, MD
Dr. Robert Hatch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Hatch works at
Dr. Hatch's Office Locations
-
1
Hatch Orthopedics P.A.578 Sterthaus Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 671-3007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatch?
Very thorough and warm when dealing with my wife’s foot issue
About Dr. Robert Hatch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1558462697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.