Overview of Dr. Robert Hauser, MD

Dr. Robert Hauser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.