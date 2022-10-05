Dr. Robert Hauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hauser, MD
Dr. Robert Hauser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauser's Office Locations
- 1 4001 E Fletcher Ave Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 396-0751
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Hauser and staff for approx. 12-14 years and can't exagerate on what a wonderful Dr. he has been. After seeing other neurologist for my cervical dystonia I had almost given up hope. Dr,. Hauser with caring, evaluating and listening to me began treatment and adjusted throughout to come up with the best for me and my dystonia. This guy is truly my hero.
About Dr. Robert Hauser, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558384743
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
