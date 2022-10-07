Dr. Robert Hendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hendel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hendel, MD
Dr. Robert Hendel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Hendel works at
Dr. Hendel's Office Locations
Tulane Doctor's Heart & Vascular - Metairie2800 Veterans Blvd Ste 140, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 988-0501
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I always do homework ahead and was feeling nervous to meet with Dr. Hendel because of some other reviews. However, he was kind and reassuring and listened to my questions well. Definitely would recommend for anyone nervous to see a cardiologist like I was.
About Dr. Robert Hendel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790738862
Education & Certifications
- U Mass
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendel.
