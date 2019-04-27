See All Allergists & Immunologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Robert Hsu, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Hsu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Hsu works at Allergy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Medical Group
    935 Reserve Dr, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 229-9173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Hives
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Excellent. Efficient. Thorough.
    — Apr 27, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619059748
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Cornell / New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

