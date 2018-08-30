Dr. Robert Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Huang, MD
Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
Crestview710 Hospital Dr, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 356-4407Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pensacola4700 Bayou Blvd Ste 1C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 356-4407Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Used him at Nemours for two of our children, very happy with his services, will be using again.
About Dr. Robert Huang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1093707309
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies & Chldn Hosp-University Hosp
- Stony Brook U Med Ctr-SUNY
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.