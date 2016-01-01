Dr. Robert Johnson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Johnson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Johnson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Watertown, WI.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
R. Scott Johnson, DDS314 W Main St Ste 1, Watertown, WI 53094 Directions (920) 545-5148
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Robert Johnson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144788274
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.