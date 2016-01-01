Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Karr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Karr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Karr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center Inc354 Waverley St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 661-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karr?
About Dr. Robert Karr, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316002884
Education & Certifications
- Faulkner Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karr works at
Dr. Karr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.