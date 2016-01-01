See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Robert Karr, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Karr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Karr works at Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center Inc in Framingham, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center Inc
    354 Waverley St, Framingham, MA 01702 (508) 661-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Karr, MD

Specialties
  • Forensic Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316002884
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Faulkner Hospital
Residency
  • Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karr works at Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center Inc in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Karr’s profile.

Dr. Karr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

