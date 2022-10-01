Overview of Dr. Robert Kim, MD

Dr. Robert Kim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Ucera in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.