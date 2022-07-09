Dr. Robert Knowling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Knowling, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Knowling, MD
Dr. Robert Knowling, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Knowling's Office Locations
Robert J. Knowling MD PC4011 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the start of my journey, everyone that I spoke with, met with, or had any contact with at Dr. Knowling’s office has been nothing but first class treatment!! Everyone has catered to me and I have never had that experience before! Dr. Knowling is an excellent physician, has great bedside manners, and is so detailed in everything he does. I am very satisfied with my surgery and am so glad I was referred to his practice. Highly recommend him as a Plastic Surgeon. His wife works with him and is just as amazing!
About Dr. Robert Knowling, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528022753
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Bapt Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA IN HUNTSVILLE
Dr. Knowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowling has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knowling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowling.
