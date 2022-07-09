See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Robert Knowling, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Knowling, MD

Dr. Robert Knowling, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Knowling works at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knowling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert J. Knowling MD PC
    4011 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-4212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 09, 2022
    From the start of my journey, everyone that I spoke with, met with, or had any contact with at Dr. Knowling’s office has been nothing but first class treatment!! Everyone has catered to me and I have never had that experience before! Dr. Knowling is an excellent physician, has great bedside manners, and is so detailed in everything he does. I am very satisfied with my surgery and am so glad I was referred to his practice. Highly recommend him as a Plastic Surgeon. His wife works with him and is just as amazing!
    Jenny Duncan — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Knowling, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528022753
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Bapt Med Center
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA IN HUNTSVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Knowling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knowling works at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Knowling’s profile.

    Dr. Knowling has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knowling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

