Overview of Dr. Robert Lufkin, MD

Dr. Robert Lufkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their residency with Providence Med Center



Dr. Lufkin works at Compass Oncology - East in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.