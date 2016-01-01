See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodhaven, MI
Dr. Robert Malone, MD

Internal Medicine
66 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Malone, MD

Dr. Robert Malone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodhaven, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Malone works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Woodhaven in Woodhaven, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malone's Office Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Woodhaven
    22505 Allen Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183 (734) 671-6217

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna

    About Dr. Robert Malone, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 66 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932247525
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Malone works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Woodhaven in Woodhaven, MI.

    Dr. Malone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

