Overview of Dr. Robert Martello, DO

Dr. Robert Martello, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eustis, FL. They completed their residency with West Jersey Hosp-Voorhees, Family Medicine



Dr. Martello works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP INTERNAL MEDICINE AT EUSTIS BAY STREET in Eustis, FL with other offices in Umatilla, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.