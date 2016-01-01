Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Mayer, MD
Dr. Robert Mayer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS.
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations
Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo
1100 CLEARWATER LARGO RD N, Largo, FL 33770
(727) 518-6444
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Robert Mayer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
